Search

Advanced search

Coursers changing tactics to target deer

PUBLISHED: 08:35 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:16 05 December 2019

Hare coursers could be turning their attentions to deer Picture: Robin Waters

Hare coursers could be turning their attentions to deer Picture: Robin Waters

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Hare coursing gangs are changing tactics and targeting deer after a police crackdown on the illegal bloodsport.

Police officers team up to patrol the Fens for coursers Picture: Ian BurtPolice officers team up to patrol the Fens for coursers Picture: Ian Burt

Reported incidents fell by half over the winter of 2018/19, according to the latest rural crime figures.

Police say there were 342 reports of the hare coursing received in 2017/18, compared to 163 last winter - a fall of 52.2pc.

Operating under the banner of Operation Galileo, rural crime teams have prioritised hotspots in the Fens, west and south Norfolk.

Drones have been used along with 4x4s and quad bikes to patrol remote areas of countryside where gangs operate.

Hare coursing was banned by the 2004 Hunting Act, which also outlawed fox and deer hunting with dogs Picture: ArchantHare coursing was banned by the 2004 Hunting Act, which also outlawed fox and deer hunting with dogs Picture: Archant

PC Jon Chandler, district coordinator for rural crime in the west of the county, said he put the reduction down to hard work by officers and the dry weather during the early part of the coursing season.

He said offenders were changing the way they operate and the quarry they hunted in a bid to evade police.

"There's certainly been a change of tactics this year, when they're going and where they're going as well," he said.

"We've been seeing a lot more night time coursing and also going after deer, especially in south Norfolk which has a high population of Chinese water deer.

A sign warning against hare coursing. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyA sign warning against hare coursing. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

"They're also using bigger lurchers to go after bigger deer. They know it's more difficult to catch them when it's dark, we just have to try to match their tactics."

Coursing showed one of the greatest falls in the latest statistics.

The force's Raise the Alarm campaign, which involved fitting alarms to church roofs, has seen a 57pc reduction in lead thefts since church charities donated £330,000 to protect vulnerable places of worship.

Burglaries went down from 1190 to 846, while fuel thefts fell from 201 to 170.

An officer patrols the lanes on a quad bike Picture: Ian BurtAn officer patrols the lanes on a quad bike Picture: Ian Burt

But serious or fatal crashes on rural roads increased from 241 to 273. And there were also increases in farm machinery thefts, which rose from 64 to 69 and business burglaries, which were up from 543 to 609.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two people hit by car after pulling over to search for missing mobile phone

Police on the scene of a serious crash on the A146 at Beccles. Picture; @NSRAPT

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk restaurant named among the best in the world

Morston Hall. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Young farmer has flock taken away after sheep drowns in ditch

Cameron Russell, inset, has been banned from keeping livestock. Picture: NTS/Antony Kelly

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two people hit by car after pulling over to search for missing mobile phone

Police on the scene of a serious crash on the A146 at Beccles. Picture; @NSRAPT

Three car crash closes NDR roundabout

Police have closed a section of the NDR following a collision between three cars. Picture: EDP Traffic Map

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-1 Premier League defeat to Southampton

Norwich City's backline had a tough night at Southampton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

‘Like Police, Camera Action’ - Sleepy village in shock after £500,000 cannabis farm discovery

Ditchingham village, close to where a cannabis farm was found. Picture: David Hannant/Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists