Volunteers devastated after 'malicious' vandals target community field twice

Volunteers have been left devastated by the 'malicious' vandalism to their community field after wooden posts were broken twice in a few months and fruit trees removed.

The damage on the field that joins Lakes End Village Hall, near Upwell, was discovered by villagers on Thursday, March 10.

It comes after trustees of Lakes End Village Hall announced plans to regenerate the building and bring attention to their small and overlooked community.

But the vandalism has left some residents "distressed" after they tried to create a space for children to go bug hunting and that would benefit the wider community and wildlife.

The site had been targeted previously in January, when eight out of 20 posts were vandalised. They had been replaced with help from Abi Day from Tesco Express.

Sandi Turner, one of the village hall trustees, said: "One of our residents, Sam, had a dream to grow wild flowers on our community field, to benefit the bees and butterflies, as well as the residents.

"With the help of local farmer, Neil Craig from Waldersley Farm, she was able to have the outer part of the field rotavated and scatter an enormous amount of wild flower seeds last year, paid for by herself, Fred Hartley and members of the community.

"She paid for wooden stakes and had some with beautiful signs attached, donated by pyrographer Adrian Wright of Mindful Creations, and these were placed around the border of the field so the wild flowers wouldn’t be mowed."

A community sign made in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore is located at the top of the field and Flanders poppies had also been scattered, alongside little fruit trees which have "gone".

"Imagine our distress to find that every single one of the stakes and beautiful signs had been either stolen or broken", Mrs Turner said.

"It’s sad that all the effort that was put into this project has been destroyed by malicious individuals."

New tyre tracks were discovered around the field on Thursday and the incident has been reported to the police and West Norfolk Council.

Mrs Turner said: "Thankfully there are some lovely people out there, as Abi from Tesco Express in March has already said they will replace the stakes and Adrian Wright has kindly offered to remake the signs."

"The fruit trees will also be replaced by the village hall committee."

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact councillor Colin Rose at lakesendvillage@gmail.com