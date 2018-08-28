Search

Thug armed with tyre brace dragged disabled show jumper from her wheelchair

PUBLISHED: 13:03 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:31 21 November 2018

Kyle Fenton arriving at Kings Lynn Magistrates Court at an earlier hearing PHOTO: Archant

A man armed with a tyre brace dragged para show jumper Susi Rogers-Hartley from her wheelchair causing her cuts and bruising, a court heard.

Para show jumper Susi Rogers-Hartley from Wiggenhall St Mary . Picture: Matthew Usher.Para show jumper Susi Rogers-Hartley from Wiggenhall St Mary . Picture: Matthew Usher.

Kyle Fenton, 20, of Lynn Road, Wiggenhall St Germans, near King’s Lynn, became involved in a neighbour dispute after arriving at the scene armed with the tyre brace, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said that Ms Rogers-Hartley, who was in her electric wheelchair, had grabbed the weapon to try to disarm Fenton but was dragged from her wheelchair in the incident, which happened outside her home.

He said: “She ended up on the ground and suffered cuts and bruises.”

Fenton had denied threatening behaviour and possession of an offensive weapon and also assault of Ms Rogers-Hartley, which happened on August 20.

However Fenton was convicted of all three charges following a trial at King’s Lynn Magistrates Court and sent to the crown court for sentence.

Sentencing him to nine months in a young offender’s institution suspended for 18 months, Judge Stephen Holt told Fenton he had come close to going straight into custody.

He said that Ms Rogers-Hartley had grabbed the weapon to try to stop Fenton using it.

“You then dragged her from her wheelchair and she ended up on the ground with cuts and bruising.”

He said it must have caused the victim alarm and distress to be pulled from her wheelchair.

Judge Holt however decided to suspend Fenton’s sentence but warned him that he had come very close to getting immediate custody.

He also ordered him to do 150 hours unpaid work.

Danielle O’Donovan, for Fenton, said he had over-reacted to the situation.

She said he was only 20 and did not have the thinking skills to consider the consequences.

“He is very sorry for his actions.”

