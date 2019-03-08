Men to go on trial over health and safety charges relating to death of boxer

A trial will get under way today over the death of Kuba Moczyk. Photo: Magdalena Moczyk/ Archant Library Archant

The trial of two men linked with a boxing event that saw a young competitor die in his first ever fight gets under way today.

Jakub 'Kuba' Moczyk died in November 2016, after being rendered unconscious during the third round of his debut fight, which was held at the Atlantis Tower arena in Great Yarmouth.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is prosecuting promoter Aurelijus Kerpe and medical provider Andrew Cowland, of Ormesby in relation to the event, which was held on November 19, 2016.

Both Kerpe and Cowland are facing charges relating to the health and safety arrangements on the night in question.

Earlier this month, both men denied these health and safety charges, with a jury to hear evidence to be selected at Norwich Crown Court today, Monday, October 28.

Mr Moczyk, originally from Poland, died at the age of 22 and lived in Great Yarmouth.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.