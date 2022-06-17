Dereham drug dealer warned he could face jail

The case was heard at King's Lynn magistrates court - Credit: Chris Bishop

A 20-year-old man from Dereham has been warned that he could be jailed after being caught involved in drug supply for a second time.

Krisztian Donca was given a suspended sentence order last November after pleading guilty to drug possession with intent to supply.

It was a 26-week sentence, suspended for 18 months.

On Thursday, he was back at King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court to admit to two further offences - being concerned in the supply of cannabis and being in possession of the class B drug.

The bench heard that a search warrant was executed at his home in Milton Close, on the northern outskirts of the town, on March 25.

Drug paraphernalia, cash and herbal cannabis worth £68 were seized.

A total of £610 was found on the conservatory roof after Donca had lobbed it there to prevent police finding it.

A mobile phone was downloaded and showed 20 messages about cannabis supply.

Donca wasn’t arrested at the time police carried out the search. But he agreed to voluntarily attend Dereham Police Station later to speak to officers about what they had found.

He admitted the offences to police and told officers that he had been in debt since the previous matter last year.

Prosecutor Hannah Butler told the court: “He said the cash taken by officers would increase his debt and he would look to pay less to his mum for rent and speak to his boss at work to sort something out.”

Miss Butler asked the bench to commit the matter to crown court for sentencing.

Solicitor Rachel Buck, for Donca, said: “The offence is aggravated by the existence of the suspended sentence order.

“My view is this court doesn’t have power to sentence accordingly.”

The case was committed to Norwich Crown Court for sentencing on a date to be fixed.

A pre-sentence report was ordered.