London man charged after £10k worth of Class A drugs seized from car on A11

14 March, 2019 - 14:30
Norfolk police stopped a BMW at the Thickthorn roundabout at about 2pm on Tuesday, March 12 and found drugs, a lock knife and mobile phones inside. Photo: Norfolk police

Norfolk police stopped a BMW at the Thickthorn roundabout at about 2pm on Tuesday, March 12 and found drugs, a lock knife and mobile phones inside. Photo: Norfolk police

Archant

A 21-year-old man has been charged after £10,000 worth of Class A drugs were seized from a car on the A11 in Norwich.

Kobi Simmons-Cunningham, from Sydenham in London, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, one count of possession of cannabis, one count of possession of a knife, driving whilst disqualified, using a motor vehicle without insurance and acquiring criminal property.

He is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday, March 14.

