Search

Advanced search

Two men found with knuckle dusters after being stopped by police

PUBLISHED: 07:34 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:34 08 June 2020

Four knuckle dusters were found by officers when they arrested two men on Sunday. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Four knuckle dusters were found by officers when they arrested two men on Sunday. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Archant

Two men have been arrested after they were found to be in possession of drugs and offensive weapons.

King’s Lynn Police made the arrests on Sunday evening, June 7.

You may also want to watch:

Officers found the men had four knuckle dusters and cannabis.

Also known as brass knuckles, the weapons are designed to fit on the hand and cause extensive damage if used in a fist fight.

It is illegal to import, manufacture or sell them in the UK.

The two men were taken into custody while the drugs and the weapons were seized.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

See inside bungalow given luxury makeover on the market for £525,000

The bungalow with the real wow factor. Pic: Minors & Brady

Bragging driver crashed Mercedes into policewoman’s car while sending pictures speeding at 120mph

The damage to the Mercedes car driven by speeding motorist Jack Cornwall. Picture: Gwent Police

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Crowds gather for Black Lives Matter protest in Norwich

A protester holds up a placard at the Black Lives Matter Protest at the Forum in Norwich on June 7, 2020. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

See inside bungalow given luxury makeover on the market for £525,000

The bungalow with the real wow factor. Pic: Minors & Brady

Bragging driver crashed Mercedes into policewoman’s car while sending pictures speeding at 120mph

The damage to the Mercedes car driven by speeding motorist Jack Cornwall. Picture: Gwent Police

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Crowds gather for Black Lives Matter protest in Norwich

A protester holds up a placard at the Black Lives Matter Protest at the Forum in Norwich on June 7, 2020. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Bragging driver crashed Mercedes into policewoman’s car while sending pictures speeding at 120mph

The damage to the Mercedes car driven by speeding motorist Jack Cornwall. Picture: Gwent Police

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Black Lives Matter graffiti daubed with ‘white lives matter’ slogan

A newly repainted mural by Knapple has been daubed with the words white lives matter. Picture: Clarissa Place

People going to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital warned of delays due to roadworks

Park and Ride passengers are being warned to expect delays this morning
Drive 24