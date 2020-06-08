Two men found with knuckle dusters after being stopped by police
PUBLISHED: 07:34 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:34 08 June 2020
Two men have been arrested after they were found to be in possession of drugs and offensive weapons.
King’s Lynn Police made the arrests on Sunday evening, June 7.
Officers found the men had four knuckle dusters and cannabis.
Also known as brass knuckles, the weapons are designed to fit on the hand and cause extensive damage if used in a fist fight.
It is illegal to import, manufacture or sell them in the UK.
The two men were taken into custody while the drugs and the weapons were seized.
