Two men found with knuckle dusters after being stopped by police

Four knuckle dusters were found by officers when they arrested two men on Sunday. Picture: King's Lynn Police Archant

Two men have been arrested after they were found to be in possession of drugs and offensive weapons.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

King’s Lynn Police made the arrests on Sunday evening, June 7.

You may also want to watch:

Officers found the men had four knuckle dusters and cannabis.

Also known as brass knuckles, the weapons are designed to fit on the hand and cause extensive damage if used in a fist fight.

It is illegal to import, manufacture or sell them in the UK.

The two men were taken into custody while the drugs and the weapons were seized.