Police seize knuckle duster from 'suspicious' man
PUBLISHED: 13:41 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:22 30 June 2019
Archant
Police seized a knuckle duster when they stop-searched a man acting suspiciously in a Norwich suburb.
Officers had been on foot patrol in the Heigham Grove area when they noticed a man in "suspicious circumstances".
After conducting a stop and search on the man, they recovered a metal knuckle duster, which has since been seized.
