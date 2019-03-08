Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Police seize knuckle duster from 'suspicious' man

PUBLISHED: 13:41 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:22 30 June 2019

A knuckle duster was seized from the Heigham Grove area. Picture: Norfolk Police

A knuckle duster was seized from the Heigham Grove area. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Police seized a knuckle duster when they stop-searched a man acting suspiciously in a Norwich suburb.

You may also want to watch:

Officers had been on foot patrol in the Heigham Grove area when they noticed a man in "suspicious circumstances".

After conducting a stop and search on the man, they recovered a metal knuckle duster, which has since been seized.

Most Read

Dozens of Norfolk roads to close today for major cycling event

Britain’'s best cyclists will be battling it out to be Time Trial and Road Race champions in Noroflk. Picture: British Cycling

Opening date for Greggs, B&M and Home Bargains at new retail park announced

B&M has created 60 new jobs in Thetford. Picture: B&M

WATCH: Shocking moment woman threw kitten nine metres through the air

Still image from video footage of April Hawes throwing a kitten at her neighbour's home in Dereham. Picture Archant.

‘It’s really good to have it full again’ - Norfolk hotel re-opens after £1m investment

Debbie Wright is the area manager of Verve Hotels. Picture: Marc Betts

Driver ‘stuck fingers up’ at unmarked police car while parked on pedestrian crossing

The driver was reported to court. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

‘We don’t treat criminals like this’ - Schoolboy goes hungry after being put in isolation due to haircut

Deniz Poyraz, 15, was put into isolation at school when he had his hair cut short. Photo: Henry Poyraz

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver ‘stuck fingers up’ at unmarked police car while parked on pedestrian crossing

The driver was reported to court. Picture: Archant

Dozens of Norfolk roads to close today for major cycling event

Britain’'s best cyclists will be battling it out to be Time Trial and Road Race champions in Noroflk. Picture: British Cycling

WATCH: Shocking moment woman threw kitten nine metres through the air

Still image from video footage of April Hawes throwing a kitten at her neighbour's home in Dereham. Picture Archant.

Opening date for Greggs, B&M and Home Bargains at new retail park announced

B&M has created 60 new jobs in Thetford. Picture: B&M

‘Disappointing night’ for police as 10 drink or drug-drivers arrested

A motorist stopped by police taking a breath test. Picture: John Giles/PA Wire.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists