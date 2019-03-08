Police seize knuckle duster from 'suspicious' man

A knuckle duster was seized from the Heigham Grove area. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

Police seized a knuckle duster when they stop-searched a man acting suspiciously in a Norwich suburb.

Officers had been on foot patrol in the Heigham Grove area when they noticed a man in "suspicious circumstances".

After conducting a stop and search on the man, they recovered a metal knuckle duster, which has since been seized.