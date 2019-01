Man arrested after knuckle-duster found in car

A man has been arrested in Great Yarmouth after police stopped his car and found a knuckle duster.

Vehicle stopped in GY today and found with a knuckle duster in the car. Male arrested. #721 #OpMoonshot #SaferNorfolk pic.twitter.com/gfAKnB2E6O — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) January 23, 2019

Great Yarmouth Police tweeted at 1.30pm that officers stopped a vehicle in the town.

They found a knuckle-duster and a man was arrested, the police said.