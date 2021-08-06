Broadland man jailed for growing cannabis
Published: 12:50 PM August 6, 2021
A man has been jailed after police found hundreds of cannabis plants last year.
Bruce Knowles, aged 52, from North Elmham in Marsham, was jailed for three and a half years at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, August 5.
Knowles pleaded guilty to the production of cannabis.
His cannabis factory was discovered in September 2020, containing over 350 cannabis plants in various stages of growth, along with hydroponic equipment.
Further investigation found that the unit, on Norwich Road, belonged to Knowles, and that he had previously bought a significant amount of cannabis seeds.
The cannabis seized had an estimated street worth of £50,000 to £120,000.
