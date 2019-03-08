Search

Stabbing victim feels betrayed by shops selling glamorised ‘recreational’ knives

PUBLISHED: 08:45 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:00 04 April 2019

A man who was left mentally scarred following a knife attack has hit out at shops in Great Yarmouth selling blades and called for stricter regulations on the sale of knives. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

A man who was left mentally scarred following a knife attack has hit out at shops selling blades and called for stricter regulations.

Martyn Greenwood, 24, from Great Yarmouth, was stabbed on a night out in the town in August last year and suffered several stab wounds in his neck.

He condemned the regulations around knife crime, and was joined in calls for shops to stop selling elaborate recreational knives - similar to banned ‘zombie knives’ - by Great Yarmouth Police.

Chief Inspector of Great Yarmouth Police Nathan Clark said officers had a strong appetite to tackle knife crime and were committed to taking knives off the streets.

Mr Greenwood said he felt betrayed by these businesses.

Some of the knives being sold in Pownalls, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph NortonSome of the knives being sold in Pownalls, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

“For me there needs to be stricter regulations. It is a matter of life and death.

“To see shops selling knives and other weapons is really demoralising.”

The 24-year-old stopped short of calling for a blanket ban on knives being sold but wants a more thorough vetting process.

Among the businesses selling knives is Pownalls in Regent Road, which has a display of several blades in its window. The shop declined to comment when approached.

Martyn Greenwood, who suffered a series of stab wounds after being attacked in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Martyn GreenwoodMartyn Greenwood, who suffered a series of stab wounds after being attacked in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Martyn Greenwood

Under current laws it is illegal for shops to sell knives to anyone under 18, unless it has a folding blade three inches long or less.

Butterfly knives - a blade hidden inside a handle - flick knives and zombie knives are all banned in the UK.

More: New figures reveal knife crime has risen in Norfolk

Speaking at a knife crime summit in Downing Street earlier this week, Prime Minister Theresa May, reinforced her message that tackling knife crime remained a priority for ministers.

The summit followed a spate of stabbings over the last couple of months with the latest taking place in Wembley, London, on Tuesday which has left two men in hospital.

Police chief Mr Clark said he didn’t understand the need for shops to be selling some of the knives.

He said: “People carrying knives are a threat and our job is to keep the community safe.

“There is no need for people to carry knives or to have shops who sell some of the knives they do.”

Mr Clark added he was confident leaving Norfolk Trading Standards in charge of regulating the sales of blades.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council Trading Standards said it worked with police to carry out checks at shops.

More: Does Great Yarmouth have a knife problem?

