Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Children as young as seven caught bringing knives into Norfolk's schools

28 June, 2019 - 06:30
Police figures show there were 30 incidents where pupils were found carrying knives in the countys schools in the 2017/18 academic year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police figures show there were 30 incidents where pupils were found carrying knives in the countys schools in the 2017/18 academic year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Children as young as seven have been caught carrying knives in Norfolk schools, as the number of pupils found with blades triples in two years.

Police figures show there were 30 incidents where pupils were found carrying knives in the countys schools in the 2017/18 academic year - up from nine in 2015/16. Photo: Luke PowellPolice figures show there were 30 incidents where pupils were found carrying knives in the countys schools in the 2017/18 academic year - up from nine in 2015/16. Photo: Luke Powell

Police figures show there were 30 incidents where pupils were found carrying knives in the county's schools in the 2017/18 academic year - up from nine in 2015/16.

Children aged seven and eight were among those caught, with 14-year-olds accounting for the largest number of pupils found with bladed weapons last year.

Inspector Bex Brown, from Norfolk police, said officers from the Safer Schools Partnership have been working to educate young people about the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife.

She said: "Last year we launched a short weapons film, which has been shown in every high school across Norfolk and is available to view on social media."

It comes as the number of crimes involving knives or bladed weapons in Norfolk jumped from 550 offences in 2017 to 643 last year. This year alone has seen the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy, who was attacked by a gang of youths in Old Catton in March.

You may also want to watch:

And on Wednesday evening, June 26, a man was stabbed in Great Yarmouth during a fight involving 20 people.

Nationally, knife crime reached a record level in 2018 in England and Wales, with 40,829 offences involving knives or sharp objects recorded by police.

Insp Brown said: "Norfolk does not have a big knife crime problem but we have seen the impact knife crime can have on victims, their families and the wider community.

"We want young people to think about making the right choices as those choices could ultimately end a life or save a life."

Last year, 10 incidents were recorded where pupils were caught carrying knives in schools in Norwich - the highest number for the county.

Broadland and South Norfolk had the lowest number of incidents, with two reported in each district over the same period.

A year earlier in 2016/17, the overall number of incidents across Norfolk's schools stood at 27.

Keith Anderson, teachers' union NASUWT's regional organiser for the East of England, said: "The figures for the eastern region are not huge, but what has been very clear is that there has been a growing concern amongst our members about student behaviour in general. "

Most Read

WATCH: North Walsham barn goes up in flames

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a barn fire on Sandy Lane, North Walsham at 6.20pm on Thursday evening. Picture: Molly Dickerson

Emergency services called to five vehicle collision on A47

Emergency services responded to calls earlier this evening after five vehicles crashed on the A47 near Caistor Saint Edmund. Picture: Denise Bradley

Motorcyclist dies in van crash

Police at the scene of a crash at Felthorpe. Picture Archant.

‘We don’t treat criminals like this’ - Schoolboy goes hungry after being put in isolation due to haircut

Deniz Poyraz, 15, was put into isolation at school when he had his hair cut short. Photo: Henry Poyraz

All systems go for town’s new leisure facility as £26m proposal is agreed by council

Artist's impression of proposed new Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Running column: Quality over quantity but Mark Armstrong is starting to feel the pressure

Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

WATCH: North Walsham barn goes up in flames

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a barn fire on Sandy Lane, North Walsham at 6.20pm on Thursday evening. Picture: Molly Dickerson

It’s the Friday Pub Quiz - week 25

Will you enjoy the quiz as much as they are loving Glasto? Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Children as young as seven caught bringing knives into Norfolk’s schools

Police figures show there were 30 incidents where pupils were found carrying knives in the countys schools in the 2017/18 academic year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tributes paid to popular Norwich angler

Well-known angler and Norwich man Cyril Wigg. Photo: June Wigg
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists