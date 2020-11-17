Knife-wielding robber makes off with cash after threatening shop staff

Police are investigating after staff were threatened during a knifepoint robbery at the One Stop Post Office on Swan Lane, Long Stratton. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Shop staff were threatened at knifepoint as a man carrying a weapon demanded money.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called at 9.38am on Tuesday (November 17) following reports of a man entering the Post Office on Swan Lane, Long Stratton, armed with a knife.

Once inside the store, which is a One Stop, the man threatened staff and demanded that money was handed over.

The suspect got away with a quantity of cash, but no-one was injured.

Police have launched an investigation and enquiries are continuing in order to trace the person responsible.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning the suspect should contact Norwich CID by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.