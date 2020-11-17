Knife-wielding robber makes off with cash after threatening shop staff
PUBLISHED: 14:35 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:49 17 November 2020
Archant
Shop staff were threatened at knifepoint as a man carrying a weapon demanded money.
Officers were called at 9.38am on Tuesday (November 17) following reports of a man entering the Post Office on Swan Lane, Long Stratton, armed with a knife.
Once inside the store, which is a One Stop, the man threatened staff and demanded that money was handed over.
The suspect got away with a quantity of cash, but no-one was injured.
Police have launched an investigation and enquiries are continuing in order to trace the person responsible.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning the suspect should contact Norwich CID by calling 101.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.