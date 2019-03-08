Taxi driver threatened at knifepoint in late-night robbery

A taxi driver was threatened at knifepoint in a late-night robbery in Norwich.

The driver, aged in his 50s, was parked in a blue Skoda in Bull Close Road at 5.30am on Monday morning when he was approached by two knife-wielding men.

After being threatened, the victim got out of the car which was then stolen by the robbers. They were then seen to pull over to pick up a female close by.

The car was last seen passing Norwich Airport heading out of the city.

A Norfolk police spokesman said the victim was not injured during the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information should contact DC Cormac Harrison on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.