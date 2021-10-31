Hunt continues for man who chased victim at knifepoint in Lowestoft
- Credit: Google Images
The search for a man who chased another man at knifepoint through south Lowestoft is continuing.
Police investigations are ongoing in the hunt for a man who "produced a knife" on another man he was speaking with in south Lowestoft.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking along Mill Road in Kirkley, Lowestoft between 3pm and 3.15pm on Saturday, July 31 when he was approached by an unknown man who tried to speak to him.
When the victim walked away, the suspect is reported to have produced a knife.
The victim then fled into the KFC restaurant on Marine Parade where staff called police.
He was not hurt in the incident.
You may also want to watch:
The man is described as white, about 6ft tall, wearing a green T-shirt with shorts.
Information to Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/41819/21 via 101.
Most Read
- 1 Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a national guide
- 2 Everyone jailed in Norfolk this month: Predatory teacher and rapist sailor
- 3 Man arrested on suspicion of murdering missing Norfolk woman
- 4 Railway backers take stride towards new Holt link
- 5 Luxury Norfolk 'glampsite' up for sale for £800,000
- 6 Family horrified as dementia sufferer 'dragged from home' without warning
- 7 Investigations continue after attempted rape in park
- 8 How bypass will change town after nearly a century of campaigning
- 9 Seaside village in 'Brexit' breakaway bid from parish
- 10 Secluded Broads farmhouse in almost 11 acres goes up for sale