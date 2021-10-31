News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Hunt continues for man who chased victim at knifepoint in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:04 PM October 31, 2021
Mill Road Kirkley Lowestoft knife

The victim was walking along Mill Road in Kirkley, Lowestoft when he was approached by an unknown man who attempted to speak to him. - Credit: Google Images

The search for a man who chased another man at knifepoint through south Lowestoft is continuing.

Police investigations are ongoing in the hunt for a man who "produced a knife" on another man he was speaking with in south Lowestoft.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking along Mill Road in Kirkley, Lowestoft between 3pm and 3.15pm on Saturday, July 31 when he was approached by an unknown man who tried to speak to him.

When the victim walked away, the suspect is reported to have produced a knife.

The victim then fled into the KFC restaurant on Marine Parade where staff called police.

He was not hurt in the incident.

The man is described as white, about 6ft tall, wearing a green T-shirt with shorts.

Information to Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/41819/21 via 101.

