This is the terrifying moment a knifeman threatened a group of teenagers in a Norwich pub.

Connor Secker, 20, was picked up on CCTV cameras running at a group of young men with a knife inside the Berstrete Gates pub.

The men came into the Ber Street-based pub just seconds before the knife-wielding Secker burst in threatening them with the weapon.

One of the group managed to used a bar stool to help block Secker before he turned and ran off.

Dramatic footage of the incident, captured by the pub's camera, was given to police in order to help track down the offender within a matter of hours.

The pub has since released the clip of the incident to this newspaper to demonstrate the support they gave to police in helping to secure Secker's conviction.

Gary Harvey, who took over the Berstrete Gates in August 2020, said at the time of the offence he had been up in the office when a group of students came in to the bar before being attacked by a knifeman.

He said: "I ran downstairs and was informed about the attack.

"I went outside to make sure they had left and as I did so saw three people walk towards the pub.

"Two customers had followed me out and called the police."

Mr Harvey said he was grateful the college students managed to find "somewhere safe" where they could take refuge during the attack.

The pub sustained damage to a door caused by the knife following the incident in August last year.

Speaking after Secker was sentenced to a total of 37 months in a young offenders institute earlier this month, Mr Harvey said it was a "sad state of affairs" he received such a sentence for "such a violent attack".

He added: "Since taking over I have never had any problems until this incident and I hope to never see anything like it again."

Mr Harvey wanted to thank customers and bar staff as well as the police for their help after the attack.

As previously reported, Norwich Crown Court heard Secker “entered the pub with a large knife”.

Nicholas Bleaney, prosecuting, said Secker “made stabbing motions” towards members of the group.

When he was arrested a knife matching the description of the weapon he had had on him was found.

Secker, of Penn Grove, Norwich, appeared at court to be sentenced on February 1 having previously admitted affray on August 6 last year.

He also admitted two offences of having a bladed article in a public place on the same date.

Sentencing Secker, Judge Maureen Bacon said he had been using the knife "to cause fear".

Secker also faced sentence for a separate incident after he previously admitted three offences of having a bladed article and two of having an offensive weapon in a public place.

It followed the discovery by police, on October 30, 2019, of an array of weapons, including machetes and baseball bats, when pulling over a car in Yarmouth Road, Norwich.

As previously reported Ryan Miller, 23, formerly of Fry Road, Eaton, was jailed for 24 months last month after admitting five weapons offences following the Yarmouth Road incident in 2019.

Brogan Crosby, 20, from West Earlham, was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment suspended for 20 months and ordered to do 300 hours unpaid work.

In terms of the offensive weapons found in 2019 Judge Bacon said they were "tooled up" with a "terrifying cache" of weapons.