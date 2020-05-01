Man brandishing knife threatens Post Office staff
PUBLISHED: 18:35 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:35 01 May 2020
Police are appealing for witnesses in the hunt for a knifeman who tried to rob a Post Office in a small village.
The attempted armed robbery at the Post Office in Low Street in Hoxne, near Diss, occurred at around 11.20am on Friday, May 1.
A man brandishing a knife entered the building and made demands for money, but ran away when a panic alarm was activated. No money was handed over and no one was harmed during the incident.
The suspect was seen to run off across a field towards the B1118.
A large-scale police search of the area was undertaken, including the use of a drone, but the man was not located.
Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this crime, is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting reference: CAD 111 of 1 May.
Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org
