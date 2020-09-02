Search

Man fights off knife-wielding robber

PUBLISHED: 12:25 02 September 2020

A man in his 30s, was at the bus stop on Belvedere Road/A12, when he was approached by a man on a mountain bike, who demanded that he hand over his wallet. Picture: Google Images

A man fought back and saw off a robber after being threatened with a knife at a bus stop.

Dashcam footage and witnesses are being sought after the attempted robbery in Lowestoft, which happened between 1.50pm and 2.10pm on Sunday, August 30.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was at the bus stop on Belvedere Road/A12, when a man on a silver mountain bike demanded he hand over his wallet, but he said no.

A police spokesman said: “The suspect partially withdrew a knife with a four to five inch blade from his pocket before putting it away.

“He then pushed the victim in the chest, who in turn pushed him back causing him to fall over. The victim ran directly into Belvedere Road causing a vehicle to brake heavily and sound the horn.”

The man was not injured and nothing was stolen.

The suspect is white, in his 30s, around 6ft, of slim build with short brown hair. He was wearing a grey hooded top with a long pocket across the front, dark coloured tracksuit bottoms.

Officers are appealing for the driver of the vehicle to come forward.

Witnesses should contact Lowestoft Police, quoting reference 37/50305/20, on 101.

