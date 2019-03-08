Search

Hunt continues after knife-wielding robbers threaten family

PUBLISHED: 06:40 12 May 2019

Knife-wielding robbers entered a house on Lansbury Road, Halesworth on Thursday, April 18 while a man and woman in their 20s were sat in their living room with a child. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Police are continuing the hunt to trace two armed robbers who punched a man and held him at knifepoint after raiding his home.

Inquiries are continuing in connection with the robbery, which happened in Halesworth almost a month ago.

The knife-wielding robbers entered the house on Lansbury Road shortly before 1.30pm on Thursday, April 18 while a man and woman in their 20s were sat in their living room with a child.

The robbers - both men wearing hoodies - made demands from the family before they held the man against the wall and threatened him with a knife.

The householder was then punched in the face before the robbers fled with a mobile phone.

The man suffered an injury to his mouth during the robbery, although the woman and child were unharmed.

One of the robbers is 6ft and of slim build, He wore a grey hoodie with dark jogging bottoms and trainers.

The other is about 5ft 9ins tall and also of slim build, wearing a black hoodie, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

A police spokesman said: "At this stage inquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information should contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station on 101, quoting CAD 197 of April 18.

Hunt continues after knife-wielding robbers threaten family

