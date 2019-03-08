Teenager threatened with knife at Norwich bus station

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2015

A teenager was threatened by a man with a knife at Norwich bus stationthis week after travelling into the city from Dereham.

Police are appealing after the incident, which occurred around 10.45pm on Wednesday, July 31 at the station on Surrey Street.

A man in his late teens was travelling on a First bus from Dereham.

When he arrived at Norwich bus station, a man on the same bus threatened him with a knife.

No one was injured, and police believe those involved are known to each other.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information is encouraged to contact PC Matt Taylor at Bethel Street Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.