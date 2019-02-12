Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New figures reveal knife crime has risen in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 09:03 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 08 March 2019

Figures have revealed that knife crime has risen in Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Figures have revealed that knife crime has risen in Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This content is subject to copyright.

Police have said that Norfolk “does not have a big knife crime problem” despite new figures revealing it has risen in the county.

643 crimes involving knives or bladed weapons were reported to police in Norfolk in 2018, compared with 550 offences in 2017.

This includes offences such as possession, assault, robbery, criminal damage and affray in which a bladed weapon was used or threatened to be used.

Of those offences, there were 158 cases where a knife was used or threatened in violence against a person in 2017 compared to 183 in 2018.

Inspector Darren Brooks from Norfolk Constabulary said: “Norfolk does not have a big knife crime problem but we have seen the impact knife crime can have on victims, their families and the wider community.

“By carrying a knife you are putting yourself in much greater danger, and more likely to become involved in a violent situation and get injured yourself.”

It comes as the force announced they are supporting a national campaign aimed at reducing knife crime.

From Monday Norfolk Constabulary will be one of 44 forces nationally involved in Operation Sceptre, a week of action taking place to highlight the risks that carrying a blade can bring, as well as targeting offenders who use and carry knives.

During the week of action members of the public will be able to hand over knives without fear of prosecution. This includes kitchen knives, pen knives, flick knives, machetes and other bladed items being held.

Knives can be surrendered at any police station, but people are encouraged to take them to their nearest Public Enquiry Office (PEO). In Norfolk these are Wymondham, King’s Lynn, Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

Inspector Brooks added: “There may be people who have knives and don’t how to dispose of them. It’s important that these are handed into police to stop them getting into the wrong hands and to reduce the amount of knives being carried on the streets.

“Every knife surrendered is one less chance of a life being ended or ruined by knife crime.”

A short weapons film, which has been shown in every high school across Norfolk, will also be released publicly on social media for the first time.

The film, which was produced with help from young people from local schools, features a young teenage boy who is being bullied and decides to carry a knife for protection.

How the story ends is for the audience to decide. It is left open ended intentionally to get young people thinking about consequences and what could happen in situations like these.

If you suspect someone is carrying a knife call Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Norwich restaurant The Last Wine Bar saved from closure by four regular customers

The new owners and management team of The Last Wine Bar: (from left) Lynda Baxter, Mark Loveday, Emma Neal, Richard Maxwell, Iain McCarten, Mark Duffy, Vince Pearson. Photo: Newman Associates

‘London Bridge’ plan for Queen’s death issued to council

A Norfolk council has received advice on what to do after the Queen dies. The official plan to deal with the death of the monarch is called 'Operation London Bridge'. Picture: PA

Then and now: Do you remember these former Norwich pubs?

The former Duke of Connaught pub sign on Livingstone Street in Norwich. Photo: Nick Butcher

Awards snub for Farke and Pukki in monthly Championship prizes

Teemu Pukki and Daniel Farke missed out in the latest Championship monthly awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I’ll develop Alzheimers in a decade, just like my father’ The heartbreaking news doctors have told young Norwich woman

Laura Sides who will run the London Marathon to support Dementia Revolution. Photo: PA Real Life/Collect

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich restaurant The Last Wine Bar saved from closure by four regular customers

The new owners and management team of The Last Wine Bar: (from left) Lynda Baxter, Mark Loveday, Emma Neal, Richard Maxwell, Iain McCarten, Mark Duffy, Vince Pearson. Photo: Newman Associates

Then and now: Do you remember these former Norwich pubs?

The former Duke of Connaught pub sign on Livingstone Street in Norwich. Photo: Nick Butcher

Running column: It’s all about the marathon journey but Mark Armstrong picks up a little bonus at the Cambridge Half Marathon

Mark Armstrong in action at the Cambridge Half Marathon. Picture: Cambridge Half Marathon

Awards snub for Farke and Pukki in monthly Championship prizes

Teemu Pukki and Daniel Farke missed out in the latest Championship monthly awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I’ve really enjoyed being here in Norwich and the team we have is really special’ – Teemu Pukki

A familiar sight for Norwich City fans - Teemu Pukki celebrating a goal Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists