New figures reveal knife crime has risen in Norfolk

Figures have revealed that knife crime has risen in Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police have said that Norfolk “does not have a big knife crime problem” despite new figures revealing it has risen in the county.

643 crimes involving knives or bladed weapons were reported to police in Norfolk in 2018, compared with 550 offences in 2017.

This includes offences such as possession, assault, robbery, criminal damage and affray in which a bladed weapon was used or threatened to be used.

Of those offences, there were 158 cases where a knife was used or threatened in violence against a person in 2017 compared to 183 in 2018.

Inspector Darren Brooks from Norfolk Constabulary said: “Norfolk does not have a big knife crime problem but we have seen the impact knife crime can have on victims, their families and the wider community.

“By carrying a knife you are putting yourself in much greater danger, and more likely to become involved in a violent situation and get injured yourself.”

It comes as the force announced they are supporting a national campaign aimed at reducing knife crime.

From Monday Norfolk Constabulary will be one of 44 forces nationally involved in Operation Sceptre, a week of action taking place to highlight the risks that carrying a blade can bring, as well as targeting offenders who use and carry knives.

During the week of action members of the public will be able to hand over knives without fear of prosecution. This includes kitchen knives, pen knives, flick knives, machetes and other bladed items being held.

Knives can be surrendered at any police station, but people are encouraged to take them to their nearest Public Enquiry Office (PEO). In Norfolk these are Wymondham, King’s Lynn, Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

Inspector Brooks added: “There may be people who have knives and don’t how to dispose of them. It’s important that these are handed into police to stop them getting into the wrong hands and to reduce the amount of knives being carried on the streets.

“Every knife surrendered is one less chance of a life being ended or ruined by knife crime.”

A short weapons film, which has been shown in every high school across Norfolk, will also be released publicly on social media for the first time.

The film, which was produced with help from young people from local schools, features a young teenage boy who is being bullied and decides to carry a knife for protection.

How the story ends is for the audience to decide. It is left open ended intentionally to get young people thinking about consequences and what could happen in situations like these.

If you suspect someone is carrying a knife call Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.