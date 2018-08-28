Man with knife arrested following chase

A man armed with a knife has been arrested after a police chase in Norwich last night.

The incident happened Wednesday night in the Ber Street area of the city after a foot-chase which ended with a man being arrested for possessing a knife and class A drugs with intent to supply.

Norwich police tweeted a photo of the action and said: “Following a short foot-chase, a male has been arrested for possessing a knife and a quantity of suspected Class A drugs - with intent to supply - in the Ber Street area of Norwich.”