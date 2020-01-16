Knife attack victim's plea after being slashed in the face

Nathan Murphy was slashed in the face during a knife attack on Lakenham tracks. Picture: Nathan Murphy Archant

A careworker has suffered bad cuts to his face after being attacked with a knife while walking home in Norwich.

Lakenham tracks, marked in blue, runs from Brazen Gate in Norwich to Sandy Lane in Lakenham. Picture: Google Maps Lakenham tracks, marked in blue, runs from Brazen Gate in Norwich to Sandy Lane in Lakenham. Picture: Google Maps

Nathan Murphy was returning home on the former railway line known as Lakenham Tracks between 9 and 10pm on Tuesday when he said a man jumped out of the trees and started to follow him.

The 30-year-old tried to escape but the man grabbed hold of him and there was an altercation, upon which the attacker took out a knife and slashed him across the face before running off.

Mr Murphy did not need medical care but said the attack left him feeling shaken and angry.

He said: "I was shocked about what was happening - I assume he was trying to mug me. I didn't know if there were more people in the bushes who would pile in.

Nathan Murphy is urging people to avoid Lakenham tracks due to attacks and muggings. Picture: Nathan Murphy Nathan Murphy is urging people to avoid Lakenham tracks due to attacks and muggings. Picture: Nathan Murphy

"After he ran off I noticed there was blood on my chest and neck. I panicked a bit as I didn't know where I was bleeding from and felt a bit worried and scared."

The tracks, which start from Brazen Gate and ends near Sandy Lane in Lakenham, has previously sparked safety concerns following reported muggings and knife attacks.

Following the latest attack, Mr Murphy, who lives in Lakenham, said he felt compelled to write a post on Facebook, which has been shared around 900 times, warning people to stay away from the area.

The post prompted several messages to Mr Murphy sharing similar experiences, including a young woman who had a knife pulled on her.

Mr Murphy said: "It is not safe to go there and it just gets worse. It has been like that for years and everybody is constantly looking over their shoulder. There are people ready to attack, even in broad daylight.

"I won't use that route anymore and no one else should either. I want to raise awareness of the dangers of the route, particularly the end closest to the city."

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said: "While this specific incident doesn't appear to have been reported to us, we are aware of ongoing drug-related activity in the Lakenham tracks area. We regularly patrol this area, and will continue to take the appropriate response to incidents. We would encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious activity in the area to report this to us on the police number 101."