Car seized by police as driver 'had no licence'
PUBLISHED: 10:59 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 23 October 2019
Archant
A warning has been issued to motorists after a car was seized by police.
A Seat car was seized by Lowestoft police as the driver had no licence.
The car was spotted by Lowestoft police officers on Kirkley Run in south Lowestoft over the weekend.
A post on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page said: "Vehicle seized over the weekend on Kirkley Run by response officer as driver had no licence.
"For more advice with regards to vehicles visit www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/roads-and-vehicles
