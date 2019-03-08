Car seized by police as driver 'had no licence'

A Seat car was seized over the weekend on Kirkley Run by Lowestoft Police as the driver had no licence. Picture: Lowestoft Police Archant

A warning has been issued to motorists after a car was seized by police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Seat car was seized by Lowestoft police as the driver had no licence.

The car was spotted by Lowestoft police officers on Kirkley Run in south Lowestoft over the weekend.

A post on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page said: "Vehicle seized over the weekend on Kirkley Run by response officer as driver had no licence.

"For more advice with regards to vehicles visit www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/roads-and-vehicles

