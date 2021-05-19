News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man in court over attempted murder and kidnapping

person

Christine Cunningham

Published: 10:36 AM May 19, 2021   
A police car parked outside a house while an officer stands on duty.

Police at a house in Yarmouth Road, Kirby Cane, after a man was arrested for attempted murder. - Credit: Reece Hanson

A man charged with kidnapping and attempted murder of a woman has appeared in court.

Christopher Crichton, 32, appeared over a link from Norwich Prison for the hearing at Norwich Crown Court.

Crichton, of Park Street, Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, only spoke to confirm his date of birth.  

Andrew Jackson appeared for the prosecution and said that Crichton was charged with attempted murder on April 26, this year,  but asked that no charges were put to him at this stage.

Andrew Thompson appeared for Crichton.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the hearing until July 16 and remanded Crichton in custody.

A trial is expected to take place in December. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Indian variant Covid cases in Norfolk 'cause to be cautious'
  2. 2 Norfolk farmhouse with indoor pool for sale by online auction
  3. 3 Best bargain ever? Village hall for sale for £35,000
  1. 4 Man in 30s airlifted to hospital following serious fall
  2. 5 Man drowned after drifting out onto lake on air bed
  3. 6 Heavy downpours and strong winds to batter Norfolk
  4. 7 Staff at food firm receive £900 bonus each
  5. 8 Concerns over divide in vaccine rates - what's the situation where you live?
  6. 9 Inquest into death of 22-year-old swimmer at Norfolk beauty spot
  7. 10 First Bus investigates 'racist incident' involving driver and girl, 14

Norfolk Police had been called after reports of a woman seen in distress in the Yarmouth Road area of Kirby Cane, near Bungay, before being driven away from the address.

Suffolk police were then called after a woman was found with stab wounds in Nacton, near Ipswich.

She was admitted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, with serious injuries.

Suffolk
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new covers for the outdoor seating at The Oak Bar Terrace on Yarmouth Road 

Food and Drink

Bar splashes out £500,000 on outdoor dining area

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Lord Wesley Pestano and Lady Lucinda Perry

Top of the Pops dancer, Octopussy star and 'Lord' settles in Norfolk

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Senior man smiling outside

Reduce your dementia risk with 7 lifestyle changes

Charles Bliss

Author Picture Icon
It is understood jars of pasta sauce were thrown at a woman at the Sainsbury's store in Costessey.

Norfolk Live

Woman injured by jars of sauce thrown in Sainsbury's

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon