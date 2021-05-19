Man in court over attempted murder and kidnapping
- Credit: Reece Hanson
A man charged with kidnapping and attempted murder of a woman has appeared in court.
Christopher Crichton, 32, appeared over a link from Norwich Prison for the hearing at Norwich Crown Court.
Crichton, of Park Street, Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, only spoke to confirm his date of birth.
Andrew Jackson appeared for the prosecution and said that Crichton was charged with attempted murder on April 26, this year, but asked that no charges were put to him at this stage.
Andrew Thompson appeared for Crichton.
Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the hearing until July 16 and remanded Crichton in custody.
A trial is expected to take place in December.
Norfolk Police had been called after reports of a woman seen in distress in the Yarmouth Road area of Kirby Cane, near Bungay, before being driven away from the address.
Suffolk police were then called after a woman was found with stab wounds in Nacton, near Ipswich.
She was admitted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, with serious injuries.