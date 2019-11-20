Search

Women charged with stealing Nike Air and Adidas trainers and tracksuits

PUBLISHED: 09:53 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 20 November 2019

Suspected stolen goods recovered when police arrested two women in king's lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Suspected stolen goods recovered when police arrested two women in king's lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

The scale of shoplifting and its impact on high street retailers was revealed as police arrested two suspected store thieves.

The two women, who were detained in King's Lynn, had clothing more than £1,500 believed to have been taken from town centre shops.

Today, police tweeted: "Two females arrested and charged with retail theft after officers on foot patrol in town became suspicious of their behaviour. £1600 worth of stock recovered for two town centre stores."

The haul, which police posted on social media, included men and women's Nike Air and Adidas trainers, along with Nike tracksuits.

The run-up to Christmas sees store thefts peak. But police also step up patrols to target shoplifters and work with traders to identify and monitor known offenders.

