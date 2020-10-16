Man grabbed around his neck in bus attack
PUBLISHED: 11:25 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 16 October 2020
A man was grabbed around his neck in an attack which took place during a bus journey.
The assault took place on a bus travelling between King’s Lynn and Wisbech on Friday, July 31.
While the bus was in King’s Lynn, the victim - a man aged in his 50s - was grabbed around the neck but was not injured.
Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify in relation to the attack.
Anyone who recognises the man or has relevant information should contact PC Chris Lorraine at Downham Market Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 36/52177/20.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.
