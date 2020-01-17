Wanted man and two others arrested at hotel

The three are being held at King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre. Picture: Ian Burt

A wanted man has been arrested along with two people suspected of assisting him.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Levi Hilden, 35, was sought by detectives in Lowestoft in connection with a number of burglary and theft offences carried out across Suffolk.

He was arrested at a hotel in King's Lynn last night by Norfolk police officers.

A 23-year-old man from the King's Lynn area and a 29-year-old man from Doncaster, who have not been named, were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three were taken to King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre at Saddlebow, where they currently remain for questioning.

Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance with a wanted person appeal they issued a week ago.

At the time, they said Hilden had links to Ipswich, Great Yarmouth and Essex.