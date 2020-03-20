Police investigate sex attack on 14-year-old girl

Police say the attack happened on the track between Gaywood Road and Swan Lane Picture: Google Archant

A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted as she walked down a cycle path.

Police say it happened in the track betwen Gaywood Road and Swan Lane in King’s Lynn at around 7.40pm on Thursday.

They say the teenager was approached by a man who assaulted her. The attack happened near Strikes and the Jet garage.

Specially-trained officers are supporting the victim. Anyone who saw the attack or has any information should call King’s Lynn CID on 101, quoting incident numer 336 of March 19.