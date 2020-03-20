Police investigate sex attack on 14-year-old girl
PUBLISHED: 14:26 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:47 20 March 2020
Archant
A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted as she walked down a cycle path.
Police say it happened in the track betwen Gaywood Road and Swan Lane in King’s Lynn at around 7.40pm on Thursday.
They say the teenager was approached by a man who assaulted her. The attack happened near Strikes and the Jet garage.
Specially-trained officers are supporting the victim. Anyone who saw the attack or has any information should call King’s Lynn CID on 101, quoting incident numer 336 of March 19.
