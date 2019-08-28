Search

Police ask: Do you know this man?

28 August, 2019 - 13:27
Police want to speak to this man after a razor was stolen in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police want to speak to this man after a razor was stolen in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Police want to speak to this man after a high-end razor was stolen from a shop.

They say a Braun 9390CC Series 9 Razor worth £449.99 was stolen from the Boots store on the High Street, King's Lynn on Sunday, August 11.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man, or anyone with information, should contact Sgt Darryl Grief at King's Lynn police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/58661/19.

