Drug-driver had no insurance, no MOT and children on board

The driver of a black Volkswagen Golf GTI was arrested after failing a drug test at the roadside.

A man has been arrested after driving while under the influence of drugs with two small children in the car.

Officers from the Road Casualty Reduction Team West (RCRT) pulled over a black Volkswagen Golf GTI in King's Lynn late on Saturday, January 18.

The man behind the wheel failed a roadside drug wipe test and was arrested.

He was also discovered to be driving without insurance and the MOT on the car had expired.

There were also two young children on board at the time of the arrest.

King's Lynn Police tweeted: "We have arrested a male tonight who failed a roadside drug wipe, had no insurance, no MOT and had two young children on board #Fatal4 #Unacceptable #Seized."