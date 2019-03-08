Man pava'd after he throws a punch at police officer
PUBLISHED: 09:19 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 17 April 2019
Police used a pepper spray on a man who threw a punch at an officer.
He was being arrested on Tuesday afternoon after being found drunk and disorderly, Lynn police said on social media.
They tweeted: “Male arrested for being drunk and disorderly in Smith Avenue at 5pm after a call to control room from residents, male attempted to punch the local beat manager which resulted in male being pava'd and arrested.”
In the early hours of today, officers arrested two people on the Hardwick industrial estate.
“Two people arrested for going equipped for theft and a vehicle seized after reports of people acting suspiciously on the Hardwick,” they said. “Vehicle also contained cannabis.”
