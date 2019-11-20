'Baaaaaad day' for Shaun the Sheep as police seize car

Shaun the Sheep in the car seized by police Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

He has got into all kinds of scrapes with his animated pals Wallace and Gromit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Now Shaun the Sheep has had a close shave with the law in Norfolk.

Police found him when they seized a Vauxhall Corsa in King's Lynn last night.

A routine check showed the car was being driver without insurance.

"It's a baaaaaad day for Shaun as the owner left him to wait for recovery and to be towed away," one officer tweeted. "The driver has been reported."