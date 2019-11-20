Search

Advanced search

'Baaaaaad day' for Shaun the Sheep as police seize car

20 November, 2019 - 08:33
Shaun the Sheep in the car seized by police Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Shaun the Sheep in the car seized by police Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

He has got into all kinds of scrapes with his animated pals Wallace and Gromit.

Now Shaun the Sheep has had a close shave with the law in Norfolk.

Police found him when they seized a Vauxhall Corsa in King's Lynn last night.

A routine check showed the car was being driver without insurance.

"It's a baaaaaad day for Shaun as the owner left him to wait for recovery and to be towed away," one officer tweeted. "The driver has been reported."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Grand city centre building finally sells to local firm

Create Consulting MD, Jonathan Cage. Pic: Archant

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Norwich Italian restaurant reaches top spot on TripAdvisor

Saporita Norwich owners Veronica Iapichino and her mum Patrizia Buoso are celebrating after ranking top on TripAdvisor Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Norwich Italian restaurant reaches top spot on TripAdvisor

Saporita Norwich owners Veronica Iapichino and her mum Patrizia Buoso are celebrating after ranking top on TripAdvisor Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Woman, 28, arrested after roundabout crash

Fuller's Hill roundabout in Great Yarmouth, near where the collision happened. Photo: Google Maps

Grand city centre building finally sells to local firm

Create Consulting MD, Jonathan Cage. Pic: Archant

Brexit Party candidate speaks out after not contesting Waveney seat

The Brexit Party's former parliamentary candidate for Waveney, Robert Rowland. PHOTO: Archant

Norwich City transfer rumours: Are Canaries really still in for Stoke City’s Jack Butland?

Jack Butland has been linked with a move to Norwich City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists