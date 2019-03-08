Search

Advanced search

Stolen children's toys and toilet paper recovered from car in town centre

PUBLISHED: 20:42 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 20:42 06 September 2019

Stolen items including children's toys and toilet rolls were recovered from a car by police officers in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Stolen items including children's toys and toilet rolls were recovered from a car by police officers in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police

King's Lynn Police

Children's toys and toiletries were among stolen items found in a car by police in west Norfolk.

Officers in King's Lynn town centre used CCTV to track down the stolen goods, which included Surf detergent, Andrex toilet paper, V-Tech children's toys and a lamp.

King's Lynn Police said on Twitter that the items were recovered from a parked car.

Two woman were subsequently arrested, one of whom was wanted for outstanding matters by police in Essex.

Most Read

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Norwich business in administration leaving 13 jobless

Migsolv on the Bowthorpe Industrial Estate has entered administration. Picture: Paul Harrison

‘The village is being torn apart’ - Three councillors resign amid ‘tensions’ over village hall

Eric Lund, former chairman of Winterton-on-Sea Parish Council.

Horrified onlookers tell how man threw dog to the floor and repeatedly hit it in Norwich park

Pilling Park in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps

Man offers £100 to stop demolition of train station worth £1m

Andy Erlam has offered to buy Brandon train station. Picture: Andy Erlam/Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich business in administration leaving 13 jobless

Migsolv on the Bowthorpe Industrial Estate has entered administration. Picture: Paul Harrison

Man offers £100 to stop demolition of train station worth £1m

Andy Erlam has offered to buy Brandon train station. Picture: Andy Erlam/Archant

England U21 debuts for two Norwich City players during eventful qualifying win in Turkey

Norwich City right-back Max Aarons made his England U21 debut tonight, playing all of a 3-2 qualifying win on Turkey Picture: Football Association

‘Lamentable and offensive’: Bishop of Norwich blasts Tories over ‘JFC’ advert

The new Bishop of Norwich Rt Rev Graham Usher speaks at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man with £3k worth of cannabis in car ‘grateful’ to have been stopped

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists