Stolen children's toys and toilet paper recovered from car in town centre
PUBLISHED: 20:42 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 20:42 06 September 2019
King's Lynn Police
Children's toys and toiletries were among stolen items found in a car by police in west Norfolk.
Officers in King's Lynn town centre used CCTV to track down the stolen goods, which included Surf detergent, Andrex toilet paper, V-Tech children's toys and a lamp.
King's Lynn Police said on Twitter that the items were recovered from a parked car.
Two woman were subsequently arrested, one of whom was wanted for outstanding matters by police in Essex.
Comments have been disabled on this article.