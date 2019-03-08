Stolen children's toys and toilet paper recovered from car in town centre

Stolen items including children's toys and toilet rolls were recovered from a car by police officers in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police King's Lynn Police

Children's toys and toiletries were among stolen items found in a car by police in west Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers in King's Lynn town centre used CCTV to track down the stolen goods, which included Surf detergent, Andrex toilet paper, V-Tech children's toys and a lamp.

King's Lynn Police said on Twitter that the items were recovered from a parked car.

Two woman were subsequently arrested, one of whom was wanted for outstanding matters by police in Essex.