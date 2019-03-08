Man admits supplying firearms after armed police operation

One of the guns seized during the operation Picture: NCA Archant

A 44-year-old man has admitted supplying firearms, after an armed police swoop.

All Saints Street, in king's Lynn, which was the scene of a major police operation Picture: Chris Bishop All Saints Street, in king's Lynn, which was the scene of a major police operation Picture: Chris Bishop

Jurijs Ragozins, 44, from Kings Lynn, was arrested by officers from the National Crime Agency on April 26.

They stopped his car in the town's All Saints Street before recovering 14 handguns, ammunition and 29 stun guns.

The handguns were originally blank firing weapons which had been converted to use conventional ammunition.

Following his arrest Ragozins was charged with being concerned in the supply of firearms.

Ammunition seized by police Picture: NCA Ammunition seized by police Picture: NCA

He pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody at Maidstone Crown Court to be sentenced on 26 July.

NCA branch commander Martin Huxley said: "Preventing firearms from reaching the hands of criminals is a key priority for the NCA.

"This was a significant seizure of weapons, and I've no doubt that had we not stepped in they would have been used to commit violent acts on our streets."

Some of the weapons seized were Slovakian-manufactured gas pistols. The guns will now all be subject to full forensic analysis.

Neighbours told how a car was blocked in by police near the junction with Friars Street.

One woman living near the scene said: "They seemed to have blocked a car off, there were masks and guns all over the place.

"Other people said they'd seen them arrest a man in a car, then one of them put white overalls on and drove off in it."

Another man said: "There was a commotion, lots of shouting and plain-clothed police - you could tell they were police - everywhere. Something was obviously happening."

All Saints Street, named after Lynn's oldest church, contains a terrace of period properties, many of them listed.