Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man admits supplying firearms after armed police operation

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 08 June 2019

One of the guns seized during the operation Picture: NCA

One of the guns seized during the operation Picture: NCA

Archant

A 44-year-old man has admitted supplying firearms, after an armed police swoop.

All Saints Street, in king's Lynn, which was the scene of a major police operation Picture: Chris BishopAll Saints Street, in king's Lynn, which was the scene of a major police operation Picture: Chris Bishop

Jurijs Ragozins, 44, from Kings Lynn, was arrested by officers from the National Crime Agency on April 26.

They stopped his car in the town's All Saints Street before recovering 14 handguns, ammunition and 29 stun guns.

The handguns were originally blank firing weapons which had been converted to use conventional ammunition.

Following his arrest Ragozins was charged with being concerned in the supply of firearms.

Ammunition seized by police Picture: NCAAmmunition seized by police Picture: NCA

He pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody at Maidstone Crown Court to be sentenced on 26 July.

You may also want to watch:

NCA branch commander Martin Huxley said: "Preventing firearms from reaching the hands of criminals is a key priority for the NCA.

"This was a significant seizure of weapons, and I've no doubt that had we not stepped in they would have been used to commit violent acts on our streets."

All Saints Street, in king's Lynn, which was the scene of a major police operation Picture: Chris BishopAll Saints Street, in king's Lynn, which was the scene of a major police operation Picture: Chris Bishop

Some of the weapons seized were Slovakian-manufactured gas pistols. The guns will now all be subject to full forensic analysis.

Neighbours told how a car was blocked in by police near the junction with Friars Street.

One woman living near the scene said: "They seemed to have blocked a car off, there were masks and guns all over the place.

"Other people said they'd seen them arrest a man in a car, then one of them put white overalls on and drove off in it."

Another man said: "There was a commotion, lots of shouting and plain-clothed police - you could tell they were police - everywhere. Something was obviously happening."

All Saints Street, named after Lynn's oldest church, contains a terrace of period properties, many of them listed.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

Heavy rain forecast for Norfolk as Met Office warns of flooding

Heavy rain causes flash flooding. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk supermarket gets green light for automatic number plate recognition camera

Waitrose has been given permission to install ANPR at its Eaton Store Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I was losing the person I loved’ - How a university lecturer helped her boyfriend overcome drug addiction

Left, Elliot Murawski's police mug shot followin his arrest. The picture on the right shows Elliot with his partner Lisa Selby following his recovery. Photo: Police/bluebaglife

Cyclist injured and traffic delayed following A149 crash

Police have closed the A149 near Ormesby after an accident on the road.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

Heavy rain forecast for Norfolk as Met Office warns of flooding

Heavy rain causes flash flooding. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk supermarket gets green light for automatic number plate recognition camera

Waitrose has been given permission to install ANPR at its Eaton Store Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I was losing the person I loved’ - How a university lecturer helped her boyfriend overcome drug addiction

Left, Elliot Murawski's police mug shot followin his arrest. The picture on the right shows Elliot with his partner Lisa Selby following his recovery. Photo: Police/bluebaglife

Cyclist injured and traffic delayed following A149 crash

Police have closed the A149 near Ormesby after an accident on the road.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I was losing the person I loved’ - How a university lecturer helped her boyfriend overcome drug addiction

Left, Elliot Murawski's police mug shot followin his arrest. The picture on the right shows Elliot with his partner Lisa Selby following his recovery. Photo: Police/bluebaglife

‘We’re custodians of this place and we have to make sure that we leave it in a better place than we found it’ - Stuart Webber

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach Daniel Farke celebrating promotion. Next step is the massive challenge of the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk supermarket gets green light for automatic number plate recognition camera

Waitrose has been given permission to install ANPR at its Eaton Store Picture: Chris Bishop

Thirty firefighters battling house blaze - just hours after extinguishing another nearby

Firefighters were called to two separate house fires in the west of the county on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Denise Bradley

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists