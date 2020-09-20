Driver caught almost four times the limit after public tip-off
PUBLISHED: 09:26 20 September 2020
A man was arrested after he was found to be nearly four times the legal drink-drive limit.
Police were called after concerns were raised by a member of the public in King’s Lynn, on Saturday, September 19.
After providing a roadside breath sample, the man was found to be nearly four times over the limit and was arrested for drink driving.
In a tweet, King’s Lynn Police wrote: “Following a call from a member of the public, a male was arrested in South Lynn for drink driving by SC 7277 TASSIE after providing a road side sample of breath which was almost 4 times the legal limit! @NorfolkSpecials #dontdrinkanddrive #fatal4 #Team2 #PC1874.”
Meanwhile in the town, police seized two more vehicles being driven without insurance.
Police tweeted: “Two more vehicles #seized today and the drivers reported by #Team2 officers after being driven without insurance. #unacceptable #noinsurance #S165 #PC1874.”
