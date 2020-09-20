Driver caught almost four times the limit after public tip-off

A man was arrested after he was found to be nearly four times the legal drink-drive limit.

A man was arrested after he was found to be nearly four times the legal drink-drive limit.

Following a call from a member of the public, a male was arrested in South Lynn for drink driving by SC 7277 TASSIE after providing a road side sample of breath which was almost 4 times the legal limit! @NorfolkSpecials #dontdrinkanddrive #fatal4 #Team2 #PC1874 — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) September 19, 2020

Police were called after concerns were raised by a member of the public in King’s Lynn, on Saturday, September 19.

After providing a roadside breath sample, the man was found to be nearly four times over the limit and was arrested for drink driving.

Meanwhile in the town, police seized two more vehicles being driven without insurance.

Police tweeted: “Two more vehicles #seized today and the drivers reported by #Team2 officers after being driven without insurance. #unacceptable #noinsurance #S165 #PC1874.”