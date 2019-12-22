'Staggering' - Driver five times limit among 10 arrested for drink-driving this weekend

Police in the west of the county have arrested almost a dozen people in the past two days for drink-driving - including one who blew more than five times the legal limit of alcohol.

Over the weekend, King's Lynn Police snared 10 different drivers for getting behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol.,

One on these, who was pulled over on Millfleet in Lynn on Friday evening for driving without a licence, then gave a reading of 181mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath - more than five times the legal limit.

Posting on Twitter, Sgt Chris Harris of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: "I'm speechless. Just glad King's Lynn Police got to the driver before they hurt anyone."

Another of the arrests, a male driver who was caught in the early hours of Saturday morning in Gaywood, provided a reading of 108 - three times the limit.

Earlier this week, Norfolk Constabulary revealed that it had made 84 arrests as part of its Christmas drink-drive crackdown.

