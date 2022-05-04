New play equipment damaged amid 'endemic' vandalism

A design for the new play equipment in South Lynn, which has suffered vandalism since opening. - Credit: Playdale Playgrounds Ltd

New play equipment in King’s Lynn, costing tens of thousands of pounds, has suffered vandalism at the hands of teenagers, councillors have been told.

Some £42,000 has been spent on new equipment at South Lynn and West Lynn community centres, along with the play area off Queen Elizabeth Avenue in Gaywood.

But a borough council officer said South Lynn’s equipment had already suffered graffiti, damage to the equipment, and the “ripping up” of safety surfaces.

The update was given at a Wednesday (May 4) meeting of the borough authority’s King’s Lynn area consultative committee.

The officer said: “I hasten to add that it was the older children that were doing this damage, but when challenged by a member of staff, that member of staff was quite heavily verbally abused.”

The design for new play equipment at the West Lynn Community Centre - Credit: Playdale Playgrounds Ltd

He added that the matter had been referred to the police.

Asked whether the vandalism was a recurring issue, the officer responded: “Antisocial behaviour and vandalism is very hit and miss.

“I think it’s because it’s a brand new installation, so it can be seen as a bit of a target.

“But it’s endemic across the borough, and depending on when they [the play areas] are, on some of our estates, there is a lot more vandalism.”

He said officers were continuing to monitor the new equipment in case of further damage.

Brian Long, the council’s Conservative cabinet member for corporate services, suggested the issue might be reduced by creating more equipment specifically for older children in Lynn.

Conservative councillor Brian Long - Credit: Matthew Usher

Labour councillor Margaret Wilkinson meanwhile told the meeting that some play areas in Fairstead were in an “absolutely appalling” state.

“The fence was down, the grass hadn’t been cut, and all that was left of the original play area was a rope from a tree with a rubber tyre.”

She said she was “ashamed to think that I represented that ward, because the whole place was really embarrassing to walk round”.

Mr Long said he did not think a rope hanging from a tree was ever an official piece of council play equipment, but that further investigation was needed to ensure standards were being maintained.

Independent councillor Jo Rust - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Independent councillor Jo Rust gave her thanks for the new equipment at the Queen Elizabeth Avenue, saying: “I’ve had a go on it, it’s a great swing - and it has already been well-received by the children.”