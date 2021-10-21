12 people arrested in county lines drug crackdown

Published: 11:17 AM October 21, 2021

12 people have been arrested across Norfolk on suspicion of drug-related activities. - Credit: Archant

Police have arrested 12 people as part of a week of action focusing on county lines drug dealing in Norfolk.

The Norfolk Police's county lines team, along with neighbourhood policing teams across the county and the British Transport Police, took part in a national week of action against county lines drug dealing between Monday, October 11 and Sunday, October 17.

Officers attended addresses in Norwich and King's Lynn, arresting people on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A further four people were arrested at two separate addresses in Horsford and Norwich on suspicion of the supply of Class A drugs and human trafficking.

Elsewhere in Norwich, two men in their 20s, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 40s were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the supply of Class A drugs and human trafficking.

Police also stopped a car in Thetford and seized large amounts of cash, cigarettes and a knife.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 30s were arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

One person has been released on police bail pending further enquiries, while all other people arrested have been released under investigation. Enquiries are ongoing.

The aim of the week was to disrupt the activities of those involved in county lines through a number of policing tactics and was jointly run by the National Police Chief's Council and the National Crime Agency.

County lines is the name given to a drug dealing model which involves criminals using phone lines to facilitate the supply of Class A drugs, normally between a major city and another county.

Detective chief inspector Sonia Humphreys, county lines lead for Norfolk Constabulary, said: “Our action last week demonstrates the strength of partnership work in tackling this issue.

"Together, with the support of the public and our partners, we are able to confront head on the supply of drugs and the exploitative actions that surround this type of crime.

"Whilst our enforcement against those who supply drugs and exploit our most vulnerable will be unrelenting, the partnership approach to safeguarding and identifying areas for preventative work is critical in reducing the demand in this county, and this intensification week has been a step forward in that joined up approach.”