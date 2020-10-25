Search

Man arrested after police chase ends with ‘stinger’ being used to burst car tyres

PUBLISHED: 10:05 25 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:05 25 October 2020

A driver has been arrested after a police chase which saw a stinger used to burst its tyres and bring it to a halt. Photo: King's Lynn Police

King's Lynn Police

A driver has been arrested after a police chase which saw a stinger used to burst the tyres of his car and bring it to a halt.

Police spotted the car, which failed to stop, in King’s Lynn at around 8.30am on Saturday, October 24.

After pursuing the car, a stinger device was used to puncture its tyres on Sutton Bridge, where the driver “decamped” but was later found and arrested.

A spokesman from King’s Lynn Police said: “The driver of the vehicle failed to stop for police and following pursuit his vehicle was stung.

“The driver continued for a short distance and then decamped where he was located by police and arrested. He is currently in custody.”

King’s Lynn Police had intially tweeted regarding the incident, calling it a “busy morning”, for officers.

