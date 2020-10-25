Man arrested after police chase ends with ‘stinger’ being used to burst car tyres
PUBLISHED: 10:05 25 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:05 25 October 2020
King's Lynn Police
A driver has been arrested after a police chase which saw a stinger used to burst the tyres of his car and bring it to a halt.
Police spotted the car, which failed to stop, in King’s Lynn at around 8.30am on Saturday, October 24.
After pursuing the car, a stinger device was used to puncture its tyres on Sutton Bridge, where the driver “decamped” but was later found and arrested.
A spokesman from King’s Lynn Police said: “The driver of the vehicle failed to stop for police and following pursuit his vehicle was stung.
“The driver continued for a short distance and then decamped where he was located by police and arrested. He is currently in custody.”
King’s Lynn Police had intially tweeted regarding the incident, calling it a “busy morning”, for officers.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.