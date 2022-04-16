News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Murder investigation launched after woman in 50s dies in King's Lynn

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:20 AM April 16, 2022
The woman was found with serious injuries in King's Lynn, Norfolk police said

Three people have been arrested following the launch of a murder investigation after a woman died in King's Lynn this morning.

Emergency services were called to an address in Highgate, near the town centre, at about 12.30am after the woman was found with serious injuries.

The woman, who was in her 50s, was taken to hospital where she died.

The death is being treated as suspicious, Norfolk police confirmed.

Three people, a man aged in his 50s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s, have been arrested in connection with the death.

The parties are believed to have been known to each other.

A cordon remains in place at the scene as police enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Phill Gray, from the Joint Major Investigation Team, said:  "The investigation is in its early stages but at this time it would appear that all parties involved are known to one another.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Highgate last night between the hours of 9pm and 1am who may have seen or heard anything that might assist our investigation to come forward and contact police."

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Norfolk police, quoting crime reference number 36/27811/22.

