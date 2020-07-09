Man charged with GBH and possessing knife after stabbing
PUBLISHED: 10:52 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:52 09 July 2020
Archant
A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection wth a stabbing in King’s Lynn.
Police were called to playing fields off Riversway, in North Lynn, on Tuesday afternoon, after reports a man had been stabbed.
MORE - Police seal off pavilion after stabbing
The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a stable condition.
Today Norfolk police said Philip Hodgkinson, of no fixed address, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife.
He was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.