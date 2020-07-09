Man charged with GBH and possessing knife after stabbing

A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection wth a stabbing in King’s Lynn.

Police were called to playing fields off Riversway, in North Lynn, on Tuesday afternoon, after reports a man had been stabbed.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a stable condition.

Today Norfolk police said Philip Hodgkinson, of no fixed address, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife.

He was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning.