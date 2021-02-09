Man accused of being abusive towards emergency service workers

Published: 11:07 AM February 9, 2021

A 41-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after he allegedly was abusive towards emergency service workers.

Police were called to Norfolk Street in King's Lynn at about 8.40am on Sunday, February 7 to assist the fire and ambulance service, who were attending a property following concerns for the safety of a man.

Officers attended following reports a man was being abusive towards emergency workers.

Ibrar Mahmood, 41, of Norfolk Street, King's Lynn was arrested and later charged with one count of threatening behaviour.

He has been released on bail to appear at King’s Lynn Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 4.

