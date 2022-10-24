Man arrested after police recover suspected stolen items

Police recovered a toolbox, bag and chainsaw from the side of the road in King's Lynn - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man has been arrested in King's Lynn following the recovery of suspected stolen items.

Police recovered a bag, a toolbox and a chainsaw from the side of the road in the Charlock area of King's Lynn on October 18.

It is believed that these items were stolen from one or a number of outbuildings in the area.

A man in his 30s has since been arrested on October 23 on suspicion of attempted burglary.

He was taken to King's Lynn police station for questioning and was released on bail until November 17.

Anyone who believes the items belong to them are asked to contact Sgt Darryl Grief on 101.