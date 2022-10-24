News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man arrested after police recover suspected stolen items

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:08 PM October 24, 2022
xxx_stolenitems_kingslynn_oct22

Police recovered a toolbox, bag and chainsaw from the side of the road in King's Lynn - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man has been arrested in King's Lynn following the recovery of suspected stolen items.

Police recovered a bag, a toolbox and a chainsaw from the side of the road in the Charlock area of King's Lynn on October 18.

It is believed that these items were stolen from one or a number of outbuildings in the area.

A man in his 30s has since been arrested on October 23 on suspicion of attempted burglary.

He was taken to King's Lynn police station for questioning and was released on bail until November 17. 

Anyone who believes the items belong to them are asked to contact Sgt Darryl Grief on 101.

West Norfolk News
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

The fin whale which was has been washed up on the beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk beach with 'endless sand' named one of the best in England

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Two air ambulances were called to a serious crash

Updated

Road reopens after two air ambulances called to crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Colin Keatley (left) and his son William, who own and run the Fat Cat pub on West End Lane

Food and Drink

Two Norfolk pubs named among best places to drink at in the UK

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Voewood House, Cromer Road, High Kelling Simon Finch, is holding a literary event at his beautifully

Neighbours raise concerns about noise from stately home

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon