Police arrest man driving car with missing wheel

Police arrest man driving car with a missing wheel in King’s Lynn

Copper wiring found in the car Picture: Norfolk police Archant

A man has been arrested after police pulled over a car with a missing wheel.

Police were called around 6.20am today after reports a vehicle in a car park in Clenchwarton Road, King’s Lynn, was seen driving around with a back wheel missing causing damage to the road surface.

Officers attended and recovered the vehicle and also seized a large quantity of copper wiring and a small quantity of cannabis.

A man, aged in his 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of a Class B drug and taken into police custody, where he remains for questioning.

Police are keen to trace the owner or owners of the copper cable. Anyone with information should call Lynn police on 101 and ask for PC Nicholas Bull.