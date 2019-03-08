Search

Man charged after 41 guns found in King's Lynn

PUBLISHED: 12:31 28 April 2019

A man was arrested after firearms were discovered in Kings Lynn. Photo: NCA

A man was arrested after firearms were discovered in Kings Lynn. Photo: NCA

Archant

A man has been charged with possessing and supplying firearms after more than 40 weapons were discovered in King’s Lynn.

A man was arrested after firearms were discovered in Kings Lynn. Photo: NCA

Juijs Ragozins, 44 and from Saddlebow Road, King's Lynn, was arrested on All Saints Street on the afternoon of Friday, April 26 and later charged.

Officers from the National Crime Agency's (NCA) Armed Operations Unit searched the area and discovered 12 handguns, ammunition and 29 stun guns, adding to two more handguns which had previously been recovered in the investigation.

A spokesperson for the unit said the weapons had been taken in for forensic analysis.

A man was arrested after firearms were discovered in Kings Lynn. Photo: NCAA man was arrested after firearms were discovered in Kings Lynn. Photo: NCA

Mr Ragonzins is expected to appear before Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday, April 29.

NCA branch commander Martin Huxley said preventing firearms reaching criminals was a key priority for the unit.

And the body's regional head of investigations Andrea Wilson thanked Norfolk police for their support in the operation.

Man charged after 41 guns found in King's Lynn

A man was arrested after firearms were discovered in Kings Lynn. Photo: NCA

