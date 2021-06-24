King's Lynn man admits inciting children to engage in sex acts

Published: 3:44 PM June 24, 2021 Updated: 4:21 PM June 24, 2021

Paul Ellis of Mitchell's Way in King's Lynn pleaded guilty to two of the six charges put to him at Norwich Crown Court - Credit: Google

A man has admitted two sexual offences against children, including inciting a boy to have sex with him.

Paul Ellis, 41 and from Mitchell's Way, Narborough, King's Lynn, pleaded guilty to two of the six charges put to him at Norwich Crown Court on June 26.

These were inciting a child to engage in sexual activity involving the penetration of his anus, not reasonably believing he was 16 or over, and to intentionally inciting a further child to engage in masturbation, without having reasonable belief he was 16 or over.

Both incidents occurred between August 1 and November 6, 2018.

He denied four other charges read to him.

These were: one charge of intentionally communicating with a child under 16 for the purposes of sexual gratification between March 9 and May 21 2018, two counts of making an indecent photograph of a child on March 20, 2020, and a final charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image on that same day in March last year.

The court heard the nature of the extreme pornographic image showed a person engaging in sexual activity with an animal.

Ellis was released on bail ahead of his trial for the four charges he denied, due to take place on April 25 next year.