Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

King’s Lynn man wanted for failing to attend court

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 12:59 PM August 6, 2018    Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020
Brandon Wright, who is wanted for failing to attend court Picture: Lincolnshire police

Brandon Wright, who is wanted for failing to attend court Picture: Lincolnshire police - Credit: Archant

Police are trying to trace a King's Lynn man who has failed to attend court.

Lincolnshire police say Brandon Wright is wanted for arrest after failing to attend both Lincoln Magistrates and Lincoln Crown Court.

Wright, 26, of Woolstencroft Avenue, King's Lynn, Norfolk, is charged with attempted robbery. Officers say he also has links to Spalding.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts should call 101 quoting reference 17000 423395, or e-mail force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting the incident number 17000 423395 in the subject box.

