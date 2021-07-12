News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three bailed after firearms and chemicals found in home

Daniel Moxon

Published: 1:19 PM July 12, 2021   
A Police officer stands outside a property on Milton Avenue in King's Lynn

A police cordon remains in place outside a home where firearms and chemicals were found at the weekend.

Three people were arrested on Saturday, July 10, after police searched a house in Milton Avenue, King's Lynn shortly after 11.15am.

A Police officer stands outside a property on Milton Avenue in King's Lynn

Officers found firearms and chemicals inside the home, which have since been analysed.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has since established that they are not a cause for concern and no longer form part of the investigation.

A Police officer stands outside a property on Milton Avenue in King's Lynn

The man in his 50s, man in his 20s and woman in her 20s arrested on suspicion of firearms offences have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said: "Officers would like to thank local residents for their patience while enquiries are conducted into the circumstances surrounding the incident."

A Police car parked on Milton Avenue

Anyone with information should contact King’s Lynn CID at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference number 159 of 10 July 2021.

Police officers searcing a vehicle on Milton Avenue in King's Lynn

