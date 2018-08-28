Search

Woman ‘commando crawled’ to car to avoid being seen by police before drink driving arrest

PUBLISHED: 07:20 09 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:33 09 February 2019

Police in King's Lynn arrested a woman for drink driving who tried to avoid detection by crawling to her car. Picture: Archant

Police in King's Lynn arrested a woman for drink driving who tried to avoid detection by crawling to her car. Picture: Archant

An intoxicated woman commando crawled her way to her car to avoid being spotted by police.

The woman in King’s Lynn made it to her vehicle then get into her car and drove away.

A tweet from King’s Lynn police said officers caught up with the woman and arrested her for drink driving.

She blew a breath reading of 55µgs (micrograms), over the legal limit of 35µgs.

Meanwhile police in Great Yarmouth say they were “shocked” after arresting a man for drink driving who was more than four times the legal limit.

The man blew a breath testing reading in custody of 147µgs.

